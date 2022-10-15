Potholed Hambran Road cries for MC's attention

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 14

The commuters are forced to face inconvenience as potholed portions of Hambran Road is yet to be repaired by the Municipal Corporation (MC). It is one of the busiest roads in the city.

A badly damaged stretch near Government High School in Haibowal in Ludhiana. Tribnue photos: Ashwani Dhiman

Many potholes have appeared on a stretch between Haibowal Chowk and Old Court Chowk on Hambran Road in the city. Patients often travel on this stretch to go to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, one of the major health facility in the state.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, a stretch of Hambran Road (under MC’s jurisdiction) heading from the Octroi post to Haibowal Chowk, near Lord Mahavira Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, was recarpeted by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust. But, the remaining stretch heading from Haibowal Chowk to Old Court Chowk is still crying for MC’s attention.

A BJP leader Lucky Chopra said the road needs immediate repair as a large number of commuters were forced to suffer every day. He said, “Many ambulances pass through this stretch riddled with potholes daily. Some of the prominent educational institutes are also located on this road. Such potholes are dangerous for two-wheeler riders. Even patchwork has not been done. The government and the civic body must take immediate steps to get this road repaired so that the commuters can heave a sigh of relief.”

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said a part of Hambran Road was earlier recarpeted by the LIT. “Now, a proposal has been approved by the MC to recarpet the remaining stretch of this road heading from Haibowal Chowk to Lakkar Bridge, near Old Court Chowk. Tenders would be floated soon for the repair work,” he said.

Haibowal Road in tatters

The damaged portions of Haibowal Kalan Road heading from Haibowal Chowk to Haibowal Kalan are also yet to be repaired. A portion of this road has got damaged near Buddha Nullah bridge. It is also learnt that this road was dug up for laying sewerage but damaged portions were not repaired. Besides, potholes have also appeared on a stretch outside the Government High School, Haibowal.

A resident of Haibowal, Vijay Verma said the MC must take immediate steps to fill potholes and repair damaged portions of Haibowal Kalan Road and other internal stretches in the area. He said broken road posed a threat to commuters.

Another resident, Rajiv said the civic body should repair Mandir Wali Gali in Haibowal Kalan. “We have been suffering for a long time due to potholes on this stretch,” he said.

The MC’s B&R branch official concerned, Sanjeev Sharma, said Haibowal Kalan Road was dug for laying sewerage at some points and the damaged portion of the stretch would be repaired soon.