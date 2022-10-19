Potholed Ishmeet Singh Road irks motorists

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, October 18
As the recarpeting work on Ishmeet Singh Road (also known as Cremation Ground Road on Model Town Extension) was stalled midway, the potholes continue to trouble commuters. The road has been in a shambles for more than a year.
Work affected due to rains, says official
MC Sub-divisional officer Simarjeet Singh said the recarpeting was earlier affected due to the rainy season and shortage of required material for carpeting. The contractor concerned had resumed the work and the construction of road gullies was underway on the road, he added, maintaining that the contractor had been instructed to complete the remaining work.
Residents had heaved a sigh of relief when the recarpeting work was started earlier this year. However, the contractor did not complete the work within the given time period and the recarpeting was later stalled altogether. This road remains riddled with a lot of potholes at various locations.
A resident of Model Town, Gurpal Singh, said the potholes on the road, which links the Dugri Road intersection and the Pakhowal Road intersection, are dangerous for commuters.
“At a few locations, half the portion of the road was recarpeted and the remaining was left. The road thus remains unlevelled and this poses a threat to commuters. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation must take necessary steps to get the remaining portions of the road recarpeted at the earliest,” he said.
Another resident, Satinderpal Singh, said, “It is a common scenario that road projects in the city are generally delayed and commuters are left to face inconveniences. The work on Ishmeet Singh Road was being carried out at a slow pace and was later stalled. It must be completed as soon as possible.”
The matter was also raised in a meeting that was attended by the officials of the district administration, the MC and other departments. MC Executive Engineer (B&R) Balwinder Singh said the contractor had been issued a notice for not completing the road recarpeting work.
The contractor has already missed the project deadline as the work was supposed to be completed by June.
