Potholed Tajpur Road poses threat to commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 13

The dilapidated Tajpur Road (outside MC’’s jurisdiction) has become a nightmare for commuters, but the government department concerned is yet to take requisite measures in this regard. Residents and shopkeepers have been demanding recarpeting of the road for a long time but to no avail.

The residents said accidents commonly take place on the badly-damaged stretches of the road. A number of times three-wheelers turned turtles while passing over the huge potholes near Hundal Chowk, Bhamian on Tajpur Road.

Dilapidated Tajpur Road near Hundal Chowk, Bhamian, needs authorities attention. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

When heavy vehicles pass over the damaged road portions, the scattered stones often get bounced and hit commuters as well as the doors of the shops. Sometimes, door glasses had also broken down.

A group of traders on Tajpur Road said that the people had raised the matter during the regime of the previous government too but no steps were taken to repair the road which is now in the worst condition. “We had pinned many hopes from the AAP government but the road has not been recarpeted to date. Mishaps are common here. The school students are forced to suffer a lot due to the bad condition of the road. No government department paid any heed towards the broken stretch”, they said.

A resident of Tajpur Road, Satwinder Singh, said the AAP government must get the road recarpeted at the earliest so that the commuters can heave a sigh of relief. During rainy days, it is even difficult to pass through the damaged road. Safety of commuters should be ensured, he said.

Following the road mishaps on broken stretches, a shopkeepers’’ association at Bhamian Khurd had also submitted a memorandum to MLA from Sahnewal constituency Hardeep Singh Mundian a few months ago, requesting him to get the road recarpeted.

When contacted, MLA Mundian said the road would be recarpeted soon.

However, an official of PWD said that a proposal has been sent to the government regarding repair of Tajpur Road.

