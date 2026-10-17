Potholes, uneven manholes expose Ludhiana MC’s failure to address civic woes

Despite a clear directive from Local Government Minister Harjot Singh Bains to make Ludhiana free of potholes and faulty manholes by June 30, city roads continue to present a dangerous mix of deep potholes, raised manhole covers and sunken chambers.

From busy stretches in Ghumar Mandi and Bhadaur House to Civil Lines, Dhandari Road and Haibowal, commuters continue to negotiate uneven roads and manholes that are either several inches above the road surface or have sunk below it. The condition raises serious questions over the Municipal Corporation’s ability to address what should be among its most basic responsibilities.

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The minister had, during an early-morning inspection, directed MC officials to replace all missing and damaged manhole covers and complete road repair works by June 30. He had also ordered officials to report to the field every morning as part of the “Mission Clean Punjab”.

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The situation is particularly risky for two-wheeler riders. A raised manhole can cause a sudden jerk while a sunken one can behave like a deep pothole. At night or after rain, such defects become even harder to notice.

A similar problem of faulty manholes exists in Ghumar Mandi, BRS Nagar, Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Field Ganj and Haibowal. Residents had complained that several covers were either above or below the road level and that no effective corrective action had been taken.

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Ghumar Mandi, Civil Lines among trouble spots

Ghumar Mandi, already one of the city’s busiest commercial areas, has little margin for road defects. Commuters navigating congested stretches have to slow down or change lanes to avoid uneven manholes and damaged portions of the road.

The problem has also been reported in the Civil Lines and Haibowal. During rains in the past, roads in both areas were reported to have developed potholes and witnessed waterlogging, making it difficult for motorists to identify damaged portions.

MC Superintending Engineer Sham Lal Gupta said: “I have already directed officials to repair all faulty manholes and cover potholes and these issues will be resolved soon.”