Poultry farming training ends at vet varsity

A two week-long poultry farming training programme concluded at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU). The training witnessed enthusiastic participation from 24 individuals, comprising 21 men and three women, from various districts from across the state.

Vice-Chancellor Dr JPS Gill commended the extension wing for organising the well-structured and impactful training programmes. He revealed that the university was committed to serving livestock farmers. Dr Gill said poultry farming held great promise for promoting self-employment. Dr RS Grewal, Director of Extension Education, reaffirmed the university’s commitment to strengthening rural livelihoods through livestock-based enterprises.