Power corporation employees up in arms

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 8

Office-bearers and activists of various organisations working for the welfare of the employees and pensioners of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) held a protest today at Pohir Road in Ahmedgarh.

The protesters threatened to intensify their stir if their long-pending demands were not accepted soon.

The demands raised by them include waiver in power bills of powercom employees and pensioners, cashless mediclaim insurance scheme for them, implementation of the 6th Pay Commission report, payment of arrears of dearness allowance, withdrawal of forcible deduction of Rs 200 per month and payment of gratuity and arrears of employees retiring after January 11, 2016.

Activists of various outfits, led by Punjab State Power Pensioners’ Association president Sukhcharan Jit Sharma and Technical Services Union president Ashu Bains, said the state Government had failed to act in the interests of the employees and pensioners of the corporation.

“While our workers were expecting that the government would recognise our work and provide extra facilities, we are shocked to see that no concrete steps have been taken to redress our grievances,” Sharma said, adding that the authorities had failed to provide enough facilities to even who were working in the field.