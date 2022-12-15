Power poles on roads invite mishaps, obstruct traffic

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 14

Learning no lessons from road mishaps occurring due to electricity and transformer poles on road portions, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and the Municipal Corporation (MC) failed to take corrective measures so far. Many power poles and transformers on roadways/carriageways in different parts of the city are still giving invitation to fatal mishaps.

A 22-year-old city resident, Satnam Singh, lost his life when the bike he was riding collided with an electricity pole near Arora Palace on Gill Road, here, last year. The pole from the road portion has not been removed even after over one year after the fatal mishap due to the apathy of the PSPCL and the civic body. Such poles (which support high-tension power cables) obstruct traffic movement on Gill Road and are not properly visible at night, commuters said.

Existing electric poles on the road portion along the divider on Malhar Road are also inviting more mishaps. A car had rammed into one such pole on Malhar Road earlier this year. Under the Smart Street project, these poles along the divider were to be shifted but nothing has been done in this regard.

An official of the MC said a building owner had moved a court against the installation of a new transformer outside its store due to which the process to shift existing poles from Malhar Road got delayed.

Also, electric poles that have been left standing in almost the middle of roads in areas such as Asha Puri, Haibowal, and some other areas hyave been troubling residents and commuters. The residents have been complaining to the PSPCL and MC about such poles and transformers for a long time but to no avail.

It is also learnt that various roads were widened by the departments concerned but the old electric poles were not shifted. A few months ago, the traffic police had also prepared a list of the electric poles and transformers causing obstructions in traffic movement. Such poles or transformers were identified at Sundar Nagar bridge, Shivpuri Chowk, Jodhewal Basti Chowk, Division Number 3 chowk, near ATI on Gill Road, near Arora Palace traffic lights, Gill Canal Bridge to Gill Chowk, GNE College Road, KVM School to DMC Road, Rajura Chowk to PAU Gate number 4 intersection, Ghumar Mandi Chowk, outside the residence of Police Commissioner, Saggu Chowk, Sarabha Nagar Market, Model Town Market, Police Colony Jamalpur to Tajpur Road and Bajra turn to Meharban Road, etc. The traffic police had recommended that the departments concerned get these poles removed for a smooth flow of traffic.

A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said only a few poles, which were identified by the traffic police, had been removed by the PSPCL to date. “The work to remove such poles is going on at a snail’s pace. In foggy days, these poles on roadways can cause fatal mishaps,” he said.

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said they don’t allow road construction work without shifting poles as per rules. The department concerned was supposed to deposit pole-shifting charges to the PSPCL. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said he recently approved a file to deposit charges to the PSPCL for shifting of electric poles which were causing obstruction in traffic movement.

Malhar road poles yet to be removed

Existing electric poles on the road portion along the divider on Malhar Road are inviting more mishaps. A car had rammed into one such pole on Malhar Road earlier this year. Under the Smart Street project, these poles along the divider were supposed to be shifted but nothing has been done in this regard so far by the authorities concerned.