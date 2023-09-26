Power regulator raps PSPCL for failing to provide quality meters

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, September 25

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has drawn the wrath of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) for making it compulsory for designated consumers to install ‘power quality meters’ without making adequate arrangements for availability of these meters. The PSERC observed with regret that power utility had started taking penal action for non-compliance even when the equipment was not available either in the market or with the PSPCL.

In a commercial circular issued on November 24, 2020, the PSPCL had made it mandatory for large supply consumers to install ‘power quality meters’ latest by October 1, 2021 after an amendment to Regulation 2 and substitution of Regulation 24 of the Electricity Supply Code 2014 by the PSERC.

Dealing with a petition filed by the PSPCL under Regulation 19, 20 and 21of power quality regulations, and Regulation 69, 70, 71 and 72 of Chapter XIII of the Conduct of Business Regulations 2005 for allowing time extension to designated consumers for installation of power quality meters, the Commission noted that six months extension for installation of power quality meters has been sought by PSPCL due to shortage of such meters and there being only two empanelled vendors, who had expressed their inability to order and procure the meters within the stipulated period of six months.

Making orders on the petition on the last date of hearing (September 20, 2023), the Bench of Viswajeet Khanna, chairperson, and Paramjeet Singh, member, observed, “However, PSPCL itself had earlier confirmed sufficient availability of power quality meters on June 20. Further, there was delay on the part of PSPCL in issue of notices required to be issued within 15 days of the notification of the Power Quality Regulations.”

The commission remarked that the petitioner (PSPCL) has not been able to empanel more vendors despite repeated directions to this effect.

The commission placed on record the assurance given by the PSPCL that all-out effort are being made empanel more vendors. Another observation made by the commission was that no specific reasons for seeking extension of six months has been given nor any time frame for empanelment of more vendors has been mentioned in the petition.

Admitting the petition, the commission directed the PSPCL to publish the public notice inviting suggestions/objections/comments from the public and stakeholders as required under Regulation 67 of the PSERC (Conduct of Business) Regulations 2005 without any delay. The PSPCL was further directed not to take any punitive measures for non-installation of power quality meters.

The petition will be taken up for hearing as well as public hearing on October 4.

