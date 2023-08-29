Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 28

Light to moderate showers that lashed the city for an hour or two in the morning on Monday led to disruption of power supply in most localities. As a result, residents had not only to deal with water-logging on roads and streets besides overflowing sewer lines, but also brave extremely hot and humid weather.

With almost half the feeders in the power distribution network in the city becoming non-operational, it took the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) something like four to five hours to restore the supply. In some localities, the supply was not restored even by 1.30 pm – more than five hours of failure, said technical staff of the power utility.

PSPCL Chief Engineer, Central Zone, Inderpal Singh said in certain localities where greenery was abundant and felling of trees was apprehended, feeders were shut down as a precautionary measure but elsewhere due to high velocity winds, cables had broken down and feeders were rendered non-functional. He claimed that the power supply had commenced by noon and except for areas where cables were broken or line faults had developed, supply was restored in most of the city by 1 pm.

In City West Division of PSPCL, at one time till late in the morning, 19 of the total 35 feeders were non-functional. In many localities, the inverters also stopped working by noon due to low battery, thereby adding to the misery of the residents.

While residents in Civil Lines, Haibowal, Gurunanak Pura, Upkar Nagar, Chhawni Mohalla and most areas in the old city remained without power for four to five hours, the situation in posh localities like Sarabha Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, Cemetery Road, College Road, Maharani Jhansi Road, Tagore Nagar, Kitchlu Nagar and surrounding areas was no better.

Residents in the affected localities said due to power failure, municipal water supply was also disrupted while in many other localities, people had to go without water supply even in the afternoon.