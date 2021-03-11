Power theft: 39 cases detected in PSPCL raids in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 11
Teams of the enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today conducted mass raids at several places in the Central Zone and detected as many as 39 cases of theft for which a total penalty of Rs 13.80 lakh was imposed on defaulting consumers.
According to PSPCL officials, nine cases of theft were unearthed in Tibba, Natt, Saani, Nandpur and Dharor villages in the Sahnewal subdivision, which attracted a penalty of Rs 4.50 lakh. In the course of checking at the Unit 3 subdivision in Focal Point on Tajpur Road, 30 consumers were caught stealing power for which a penalty of Rs 9.30 lakh was slapped on them.
