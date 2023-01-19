Power theft: PSPCL drive yields Rs 63 lakh

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 18

Under its ongoing drive to curb the menace of power theft that caused a huge financial loss to the power utility, the enforcement wing of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has imposed a penalty of Rs 63.13 lakh in 453 cases of theft and UUE (unauthorised use of electricity) and UE (unauthorised extension) on 453 consumers in Central Zone during the first 16 days of this year (till January 16).

Senior officials of PSPCL disclosed that during this period a total of 4,047 connections were checked in all the four circles comprising Central Zone and 453 cases of power theft, UUE and UE were detected. Demand notices worth Rs 63.13 lakh were issued to the defaulting consumers.

With regard to detection of a number of theft/UUE and UE cases, Ludhiana East circle was on the top with 157 cases (connections checked 592) and East circle also topped in the assessed penalty at Rs 22.30 lakh. Even though Ludhiana West circle had second highest number in assessment of penalty (Rs 20.16 lakh) but in this circle, cases of theft and other offences were least of the all four zones (79) with sub-urban and Khanna circles having 123 and 94 cases, respectively.

As per commitment and standing orders of the Punjab Government, the drive would continue and all steps would be taken to catch those stealing power and indulging in other irregularities like UUE and UE, which were causing a huge loss to the power utility.