Power woes: Gurbaksh Nagar residents submit memo to PSPCL official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

Residents of Gurbaksh Nagar in ward number 1 have been enduring hardships due to power fluctuation and low voltage in their area for the past several months. Additionally, they recounted instances where they recently experienced power outages owing to a malfunctioning transformer situated within their vicinity.

In an effort to get this issue addressed in their locality, the residents have submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional officer (SDO) concerned of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) at Chawani Mohalla, Ludhiana.

Laddi, a resident of Gurbaksh Nagar, highlighted the prevalent challenge of low voltage power supply in the area. He said, “Throughout these summer months, we consistently confront power fluctuation and insufficient voltage. The predicament lies in the fact that while our colony’s population has risen compared to the past, the transformer’s capacity remains inadequate. We urge the PSPCL authorities to prioritise the enhancement of the transformer to ensure an uninterrupted power supply with stable voltage.”

Sunny, another resident, said, “The irregular fluctuations in power supply and low voltage pose a constant threat to our electronic appliances. Owing to the insufficient power supply, our appliances often fail to function properly. These summer days bring about numerous inconveniences due to the low-voltage power supply. We appeal to the authorities concerned to heed our plea and upgrade the power supply infrastructure in our locality.”

The Executive Engineer concerned at the PSPCL assured that he will look into the matter and take appropriate actions.

