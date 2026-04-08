Powercom, water supply workers continue protest in front of minister’s house in Ludhiana

The Powercom and Transco Contract Employees Union Punjab and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Employees Contract Workers Union held a massive protest and raised slogans outside house of Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora.

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Addressing protesters, state president Balihar Singh Kataria, state president Sher Singh Khanna, state general secretary Rajesh Kumar Maur, state assistant secretary Tek Chand, office secretary Sher Singh, press secretary Inderpreet Singh said, “Continuous protests are being held for of regularising outsourced contract workers in the department, implementing the minimum living wage as per 1948 or 15th Labour Conference, abolishing privatisation policy and closing the contract system, and guaranteed permanent job pension to workers who died due to electrocution or were rendered disabled.”

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The protesters demanded that the contract system be abolished and job pension be guaranteed to heirs of contract workers who lost their lives due to electrocution.

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“The government had been continuously adjourning meetings during their struggle. Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora is implementing the privatisation policy. Tenders are being floated for new companies and departments, which will not be tolerated,” alleged union workers.

In the absence of a resolution to demands, workers decided to continue their protest and welcome Arora with black flags.

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Union workers also took out a protest rally in Ghumar Mandi and raised slogans against Arora.