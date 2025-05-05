Powerful rebuttal to divisive agendas of terrorists

National unity: A promise of peace

The devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 has deeply shaken the nation; not only due to the loss of innocent lives, but also because it struck at the heart of peace and humanity. For the first time in recent memory, Muslims from every corner of the country—including those in Kashmir—have taken to the streets, not in protest against marginalisation, but to strongly condemn terrorism. This rare, yet deeply significant unity moment, is more than symbolic because it’s a powerful rebuttal to the divisive agendas of terrorist groups who often seek to fracture societies along religious lines. When communities stand together, regardless of faith, they send a clear message: violence will not divide us. This collective voice strengthens national solidarity and undermines the ideological roots of terrorism. While this moment of unity may not eliminate terrorism overnight, it is a crucial step towards long-term change. It signals a new era where the fight against terror isn’t just a government-led mission but a people’s movement. Such solidarity is a befitting and hopeful response—one that offers strength, healing and the promise of peace.

Novin Christopher

solidarity Defeats Fear, violence

A collective stand against terrorism, cutting across religious and regional lines, marks a significant moment of unity and resilience. Such solidarity sends a strong message: terrorism has no religion and violence will not be tolerated by any community. When people come together beyond religious and political divides, they weaken the very foundation terrorism thrives on — division and fear. This unity must not be a one-time reaction but it should continue to evolve into a nationwide movement against hatred, violence and extremism. It is indeed a befitting response to terrorism. Public unity can pressure governments to act more firmly, encourage stronger counter-terrorism policies and isolate radical elements. Most importantly, it nurtures the spirit of shared humanity and national integration. This solidarity can truly bring change and help create a safer, stronger and more peaceful India.

Aarti Rana Chauhan

Cordial feelings must thrive in country

After the killing of tourists in Pahalgam, Muslims in the country have jointly raised a hue and cry in the streets against the brutal attack. These cordial feelings must continue to thrive among countrymen. This unfortunate must have a favourable effect on the thinking of all people in the country. Terrorists are human beings too, and must realise that killing innocent tourists as they did in Kashmir will not solve any issue; but will only leave them with a heart burning against themselves. Out of their innocence, tourists undertook a trip with their families to Kashmir. According to a recent statement by the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, the tourists were invited by him (CM) and it was his responsibility to give them the required protection. He expressed his sadness due to the killing of tourists in the state. The fact that killing tourists does not solve any problem is known to both, the local Muslims as well as to terrorists. May the departed souls rest in peace and give wisdom to the locals to never support a wrong cause and to terrorists not to use take such a course in the future.

Gautam Dev

United we stand, divided we fall

The unity shown by Muslims in Pahalgam and across India after the terrorist attack is indeed a powerful and befitting response to terrorism. Such solidarity sends a strong message that terrorism has no religion and that the entire community stands together against violence and extremism. We know that terrorists aim to create fear, division and hatred, but when communities come together, regardless of religion, they reject these destructive goals. The condemnation of terrorism by Muslim leaders, scholars and citizens reinforces the fact that extremism does not represent Islam or any other faith. It is not only Muslims who condemn the terrorist attack but each citizen of India is extremely pained from this heinous act of terrorist. They must be punished and all citizens must show unity by fighting together but not fighting each other. The adage, united we stand divided we fall, stands true here and we must follow it so that the purpose of terrorists is not fulfilled. It is the interfaith solidarity which fosters trust and cooperation among communities. So my view is that irrespective of any caste, colour, creed and religion we as one nation must be united with trust and faith and should come forward to lend support to our beloved country.

Dr Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Will alter social, political landscape

The terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, targeting innocent tourists, was a heart-wrenching tragedy that has left the entire nation in shock. However, what stands out this time is the collective voice of condemnation rising from all corners of the country, especially from the Muslim community. Their public outcry against terrorism, including powerful protests in Kashmir, is a significant moment in India’s social and political landscape. It shows that terrorism has no religion and that communities are willing to stand together against violence and hatred. This unity can indeed be a catalyst for change. When people rise above religious, regional and political divides to speak in one voice against terrorism, it sends a powerful message to both extremists and policymakers. It also helps isolate terrorists and delegitimise their attempts to associate violence with any faith. Such solidarity should be amplified through media and education to nurture communal harmony. It is not just a befitting response—it is a bold and necessary one. Peace is possible when people unite, not just to grieve, but to demand a future free from terror. This moment must not be forgotten; it must become the foundation of a stronger, united India.

Parmeet Kaur

Encourage inter-faith collaborations

The wide-spread condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist act by Muslims across India, including those in Kashmir, demonstrates a strong opposition to violence and a desire for peace. To strengthen this unity and successfully respond to terrorism, two crucial acts can be implemented. First, promoting the voices of peace and solidarity. Media outlets, community leaders and government platforms should actively promote the words and acts of Muslims who oppose terrorism. Highlighting their dedication to peace will not only challenge the narrative of division that extremist elements frequently promote, but will also urge others to join this united front. Second, encouraging more interfaith conversation and collaboration at the grassroots level. Encouraging connections and collaboration among religious communities in order to foster trust and understanding is necessary. When people interact on a personal basis, it becomes more difficult for divided views to take hold. These exchanges can take the form of joint peace rallies, community service programmes, or educational courses that promote religious harmony. By strengthening these relationships of solidarity, we can collectively build a more resilient society that rejects violence and promotes peace.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Must take up matter at international level

On April 22, terrorists killed 25 tourists and a local pony-rider in Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, setting off an escalatory spiral of tensions between India and Pakistan. As New Delhi believes that the attackers had links to Pakistan. The UN Security Council has condemned this attack and asserted that terrorism constitutes the most serious threats to international peace and security. Shockingly, the United Nation Organisation (UNO) statement made no mention of the terrorists’ intent to target non-Muslims. India must take up the matter with the UNO for a strong action against Pakistan. There has been an unprecedented public reaction to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam—without political prompting—to denounce terrorism. India must speak in one voice in this period. PM Modi has said, “India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers and will pursue them to the ends of the Earth,” promising a punishment bigger than they could imagine. The nation demands it and stands solidly behind the government as it weighs its options to make Pakistan pay for orchestrating the massacre.

RS SEMBHI

Befitting reply to terrorism

The collective condemnation of the Pahalgam attack by people across communities, especially Muslims from all over India and Kashmir, is a powerful and much-needed response. Terrorism feeds on fear and division, but this unity sends a clear message — India stands together against violence, no matter who the victim or the perpetrator is. Such nationwide solidarity weakens the goals of terrorists and strengthens national harmony. When people from all faiths come forward to denounce such acts, it breaks the false narrative that terrorists try to build. This unity has the potential to bring change, as it encourages peace, discourages hatred and builds trust among communities. It also pressures authorities to take stronger action against terrorism. In a country like India, unity in diversity is our biggest strength — and when that spirit rises against terror, it truly becomes the most befitting and powerful reply.

Prabhjot Singh

Terror can’t hide behind religion

First of all, we should understand that those who came out to condemn the Pahalgam attack were not just Muslims — they were true human beings, standing for humanity. However, it remains only a hope, not a guarantee that those who exploit religious sentiments for personal or political gain will learn from this moment. History teaches us that meaningful change becomes possible when people unite against violence. After the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, a similar wave of national solidarity led to stronger anti-terrorism laws. In 2019, after Pulwama, the public again stood firm against extremism. Across Asia, Bangladesh’s reaction to the 2016 Dhaka café attack and Pakistan’s protests after the 2014 Peshawar school massacre showed that terrorism could be isolated when, society a speaks with one voice. Today’s message is clear: terrorists cannot hide behind religion. But for real and lasting peace, unity must move beyond momentary outrage and become a permanent part of our collective thinking.

Jaspreet Singh

Leading to creation of inclusive future

A tragic terrorist attack occurred in Pahalgam, demonstrating how terrorists use religious divisions to increase their power base. Their violent actions conflict completely with the fundamental principles of every religion. Muslims in all parts of India have demonstrated both substantial and praiseworthy opposition to these actions through their widespread demonstrations. The collective action demonstrates strength through unity as people come together to express their support for human values and their opposition to terrorism, along with hatred. The national pain of the people combined with their determined fight against brutality represents the spirit of the nation. The tragic deaths will stay in the collective memory as the unified public voice creates governmental pressure to realise justice. The cohesive spirit, emerging out of these times, brings light to challenging moments as it leads us toward greater harmony during the creation of an inclusive future.

Palakpreet Kaur

Indians reject terror in every form

That news from Pahalgam... it just makes your stomach churn, doesn’t it? The April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, claiming the lives of innocent tourists, has shaken the nation but it has also united it. For the first time, Muslims across India, took to the streets to unequivocally condemn terrorism, declaring: “Not in our name.” From mosques to marketplaces, a powerful message rang out—terror has no religion, no justification. One protester said, “We are Indians, and we reject terror in every form.” This has united the nation. If this unity is sustained, if compassion replaces suspicion, then this moment could mark a real turning point. Terrorism thrives on fear and division. But when a nation stands together—grieving, resisting and healing—it becomes stronger than any bullet or bomb. “They tried to divide us; instead, they united us.”

Eknoor Kaur