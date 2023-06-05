Powerlifters felicitated for bringing laurels in national championship

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 4

Local powerlifter Ali Akbar Thind, who reached here after winning a gold medal in the National Powerlifting Championship held in Gujrat recently, was felicitated by sports enthusiasts of the town.

Councillors Shashi Joshi and Vikas Krishan Sharma felicitated Thind at Batta Bagh on Railway Road here today. The organisers distributed sweets among participants and passers-by to celebrate the occasion.

Activist Rishi Joshi said Thind had brought laurels to the region by winning the gold medal in the championship in his category. Baljot Singh, another powerlifter from the town, also won a gold medal.

Coach Gurpreet Soni said the duo had won the medals despite the lack of adequate training facilities in town. The government should come forward to felicitate powerlifters and sponsor them for national and international events, the coach said.