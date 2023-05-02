PPCB collects sewer samples

Ludhiana, May 1

After the Giaspura gas tragedy, officials from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in the presence of MC officials, collected samples of sewer water near the site of the incident.

An MC official confirmed that the samples were taken by the PPCB. The official said the exact cause of the tragedy was still not known and they could only comment after the arrival of the sample reports.

Employees of the civic body were seen replacing damaged sewer manholes with new ones. According to area residents, a few manholes were in a dilapidated state.

According to Sandeep Bahl, Chief Environmental Engineer of the PPCB in Ludhiana, strict action would be taken in case of any violation.

Board be held responsible for mishap: MP

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu said the PPCB should be held responsible for deaths caused due to the gas tragedy. Had the PPCB taken steps to check the flow of toxic chemical into sewer lines, the tragedy would have been averted, he said.

“If the PPCB fails to stop the practice of dumping of industrial waste into sewer lines and identify industrial units responsible for the mishap, he will launch an agitation against it,” Bittu said.