PPCB completes inspection of area

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) completed the inspection of the Giaspura area up to 500m radius from the gas leak point here this evening.

After the inspection, officials revealed that they found 113 industrial units in the 500m radius of the incident site. However, only 2 units were found in the 100m radius and these were not using any kind of acid. Beyond 100m radius, around 12 units were found using acid.

PPCB chief engineer Sandeep Bahl said: “The teams visited nearby houses and units up to 500m radius. During checking, it was found that not even a single industrial unit was located up to 50m radius. There are 2 units from 50m to 100m radius. But we did not find any kind of chemical or acid inside these units.”

He said they had checked the rest of the units too. As 100m radius was a quite large area in this thickly populated locality, chances were less for acids to travel through sewer lines to this point.

He claimed that hydrogen sulphide was found in the samples collected from the spot on April 30. Even, the NDRF also reached the similar conclusion. Final report was yet to be submitted to the Ludhiana DC as some aspects were still being assessed.