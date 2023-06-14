PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Days after Vidhan Sabha Committee members led by Chairman MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal found polluted water being released into Buddha Nullah from 40 MLD (Focal Point Module), the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed an interim environmental compensation of Rs 75 lakh on the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) Focal Point, which is the SPV concerned, for "discharging" untreated effluent into the Buddha Nullah.

The PDA Focal Point has been instructed to deposit the environmental compensation within a week. It has also been directed to submit a bank guarantee of amount Rs 1 crore as an assurance to upgrade the CETP and meet the prescribed standards.

During a hearing given to directors of PDA on Monday, PPCB Chairman observed that the PDA concerned (CETP 40 MLD) is intentionally violating the environmental laws and degrading the water quality of Buddha Nullah and non-complying with the directions issued by the board.

The PDA has been directed to shutdown the plant for cleaning, maintenance and stabilisation of CETP w.e.f June 13 till the completion of the work and satisfactory operation of the CETP and will ensure that no member unit of the CETP shall operate and discharge its effluent from its premises into any mode of disposal.

During the hearing, the directions have been given that all the member units of this CETP shall close their wet processes till cleaning, maintenance and stabilisation of CETP is completed and they shall not discharge any kind of treated/untreated effluent outside its premises through any mode of disposal like MC sewer/ conveyance system of CETP 40 MLD etc.

If any member unit is found operating its unit without the prior permission of the board, then directions under Section 33-A of the Water Act will be confirmed against the violator industry for its closure, disconnection of its electric connection and also legal action shall be initiated against it.

According to the PPCB officials, it has come to light that 24 industries, which are linked with the 40 MLD CETP have discharged effluents more than consented capacity. An official said a legal action will also be taken against the SPV and its directors (Punjab Dyers Association, Focal Point Module) as well as CETP operator.