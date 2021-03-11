PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 11

Chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board Dr Adarsh Pal Vig took a serious note of the partially-treated effluents from 111 MLD (million litres/day) sewage treatment plant (STP), Bhattian, being discharged into Sutlej at Kasabad, the confluence point of final outlet of two STPs in Bhattian.

He was on a surprise visit to the STP along with Gulshan Rai, Chief Environmental Engineer and Gurbakshish Singh Gill, Senior Environmental Engineer, to take stock of the operations of the two STPs installed for treatment of effluent before its discharge into the river.

Later during his visit to Kasabad, the chairman pointed out towards blackish effluent of STPs being discharged into the river.

He issued on-the-spot directions to the Municipal Corporation to upgrade the 111 MLD capacity STP at the earliest.

At Bhattian, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Executive Engineer Parul Garg told Dr Vig that there were two STPs installed at Bhattian, one STP of capacity 111 MLD based on UASB technology and other STP of capacity 50 MLD based on SBR technology. The effluent after STPs was discharged directly into Sutlej near Kasabad village, he said.

Dr Vig instructed the PPCB officials to monitor the situation with regard to treatment of effluent before final disposal into Sutlej.