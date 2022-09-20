PPCB orders closure of 5 plastic units in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

After finding banned plastic carry bags being manufactured illegally at five factories, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has ordered to close the units.

In compliance with instructions issued by the state government, five factories were checked by officials of the board under the directions of Gulshan Rai, Chief Environmental Engineer, PPCB, Ludhiana, a PPCB official said.

“Taking action against the five factories, the board has issued instructions to close them and orders have also been issued to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to cut off electricity connections of the units. Besides, an environmental compensation of Rs 2 lakh has also been imposed on each unit,” the official said.

The state government has imposed a complete ban on manufacturing and usage of plastic carry bags. The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, GoI, has also imposed a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1, 2022.

To create awareness in this regard, seminars are conducted by the board from time to time, the official added.

