PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Cracking the whip on industrial units polluting the Buddha Nullah, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has sealed dyeing machines at 22 industrial units for excess discharge of effluents.

The machines were sealed based on the findings of a Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College survey, which revealed that these factories were discharging far higher quantities of effluents than what they had been given consent for by the PPCB.

The development assumes significance as a recent study by the state government had revealed that discharge of a whopping 765 millions of litres per day or megalitres per day (MLD) wastewater, generated mostly in the municipal limits of Ludhiana, had made the Buddha Nullah a highly-polluted water body.

Raising questions over the action, a member of state task force for the Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, Jasjit Singh Gill, said the sealed machines were deliberately sealed with just sealing wax, following which some units were still using the machines during the night and some of them even during the day, defeating the very purpose of the action.

Accusing PPCB of being ‘hand in glove’ with these factory owners, Gill said this will have an impact on quality and quantity of water at the common effluent treatment plant (CETP).

“These machines should be removed from factory premises by disconnecting their streams and electricity connections,” he said, adding that dyeing units were using more water than allowed, which in turn extracted more water from the already depleted groundwater aquifers.

Effluents wreak havoc

While domestic effluent remained the major contributor in polluting the Buddha Nullah, dairy waste and industrial effluents had also made it one of the most polluted water bodies, the government study had confirmed.

The study showed that as much as 625 MLD of domestic effluents, 134 MLD of industrial emission and 6 MLD of dairy waste discharge, taking the total effluent discharge generation to 765 MLD, had been flowing into the Sutlej tributary.

What consent means

If a dyeing industry has 100 shares of PDA (Punjab Dyeing Association), it can send 1-lakh litres of water for treatment to the dyeing CETP. When it sends more than the consented amount of water, it means the industry was using more chemicals to the dye, in violation of the PPCB agreements. This results in over-exploitation of groundwater.

‘PPCB hand in glove with factory owners’

