PPCB urged to check discharge of effluents sewerage lines, nullahs in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 28

Dyeing units have urged the state government and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to check the dumping of effluents into sewerage lines and nullahs from scattered dyeing units that have not been linked with any of the three common effluent treatment plants (CETP).

The units discharging water in the three CETPs feel that almost 200 members of scattered CETPs are discharging water discharge as per norms whereas the scattered industry was directly discharging the untreated water, adding to the pollution levels.

Bobby Jindal, a dyeing unit owner, said dyeing units were registered after getting all clearances. Whereas, the scattered dyeing units were discharging excessive untreated water directly.

“Why should we bear the brunt or be condemned every time for adding pollution to water bodies. We are following all rules and regulations whereas others are adding pollution without any check,” Bobby Jindal said.

#Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB