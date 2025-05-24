PR 126 variety of rice more suited to conditions, PAU tells farmers

In view of concerns such as falling water table, paddy residue management, emerging pests/diseases due to changing climate and milling quality acceptability by millers etc, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has recommended PR 126 variety of rice to the farmers.

Advertisement

“PR 126 variety of rice requires less water, has less straw load while ensuring more window period between rice harvest and wheat sowing, has excellent milling quality and escapes the attack of major insects/pests and diseases owing to its shorter duration, thereby leading to a sharp cut in the cost of production and can be named as a friendly variety for all stakeholders,” said PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

During the current season, PR 126 is the first choice of the farmers and its entire seed stock has been sold out. It matures in only 93 days after transplanting and saves about three to four weeks than the long duration varieties (Pusa 44, Peeli Pusa and PR 118).

Advertisement

Out of the 43 per cent area covered by PR 126 during Kharif 2024, a sizeable area was transplanted very late (second fortnight of July to August 10). This area was usually transplanted after summer maize (which PAU never advocates). The very late transplanted crop posed problems on account of yield, moisture content in grain and milling quality, added Dr Gosal.

A survey of farmers’ fields revealed that PR 126 yielded between 25.0 to 37.2 quintal/acre. Many of the farmers got the yield of PR 126 ranging between 29.0 to 37.2 quintal/acre but the lower yield, i.e., 25.0 to 29.0 quintal/acre at some of the farmers’ fields has been ascribed to many reasons given by farmers themselves, such as early sowing and transplanting aged seedling.

Advertisement

Hence, there is an ample scope for realising higher productivity from PR 126 by sticking to late sowing (nursery sowing in end May to early June and transplanting in end June to mid July) and transplanting 25-30 days in nursery.

PR 126 more suited under late transplanting conditions

The data of trials conducted at PAU, Ludhiana, also indicated that PR 126 is very sensitive to nursery age and for higher yield, transplant 25-30 days old seedlings, because transplanting aged seedlings results in drastic yield reduction. Data indicate that transplanting of 35 and 45 days old nursery reduces grain yield by 7.8 and 18.9 per cent, respectively, over transplanting 25 days old nursery.

“Care should be exercised that recommendations of PAU for optimum seedling age and transplanting time is adhered to. Very late transplantation leads to issues of lesser yield, higher moisture content and poor milling recovery. For uniform maturity, permissible moisture content in grain, higher yield and milling quality of PR 126, its transplanting should not go beyond July 15,” said Dr Gosal.