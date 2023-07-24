Prabhjit gets Best PhD Thesis Award

Ludhiana, July 23
Prabhjit Kaur, who completed her PhD in Agronomy from the Department of Agronomy at PAU, has been conferred with the Best PhD Thesis Award at the 4th International Conference on ‘Innovations to Transform Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied Sectors’ at Malla Reddy University, Hyderabad.
During her PhD, she worked on 'Maximizing rice yield through agronomic interventions and its effect on system productivity, quality and soil health in rice-wheat cropping system', under the guidance of Principal Agronomist KS Saini.
