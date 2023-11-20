Prabhjot wins 2 titles in district TT tournament

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 19

Prabhjot Singh hogged limelight as he won two titles in the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Tournament that concluded at the Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday.

Yesterday, Prabhjot had won title in the boys U-17 category while today he clinched top honours in the U-19 section and stamped his supremacy. In the final (U-19), Prabhjot got the better of Aryab Sachdeva 11-9, 11-8 and 11-9 to bag his second individual title.

In the girls final (U-19), Sehajpreet overpowered Ishreen 11-8, 11-9, 7-11 and 11-8 to wrap up the title however in the women’s section, Sehajpreet went down fighting against Aishwin as the latter emerged victorious 11-8, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7 and 11-9 to win the title.

In the men’s final, Aryan Sachdeva proved his mettle against Amir whom he outplayed 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 and 11-7 to lift bag the title.

In the veteran’s category (plus 40), Manmeet Singh fought it tooth and nail to edge out Amit Oberoi 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 8-11 and 11-8 while in the plus 50 section, Vanshdeep beat Ashwani Goel 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-9 to lay their hands on the winners’ trophies.