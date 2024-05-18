Prabhnoor Kaur clinched second position

Tribune News Service

Manav Rachna International School

Ludhiana: Prabhnoor Kaur, a student Manav Rachna International School (MRIS), in the Non-Medical stream, has clinched the second position in the city topper’s list in the CBSE Class XII exams. Her remarkable scores of 100 in Chemistry, 99 in Informatics Practice, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in English and 90 in Physics reflects her comprehensive academic aptitude and her commitment to excellence. Gaurav Rai, ED at MRIS, said, “Prabhnoor’s achievement is a shining example of the collaborative efforts of the entire MRIS community in nurturing and supporting the academic aspirations of its students.” Anju Dhawan, principal, commended Prabhnoor Kaur for her exemplary efforts and extended heartfelt congratulations to her parents and teachers. As the head girl, she has not only excelled in academics but also served as an inspirational figure to her fellow students, guiding them towards success.

BCM School, Chandigarh Road

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, in collaboration with IC3, hosted a two-day career fair aimed at guiding students towards their future academic and professional endeavours. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 38 universities worldwide, offering students a diverse array of opportunities to explore. With renowned institutions such as the University of Fraser Valley, University of Manitoba, Deakin University, University of New Brunswick, BML Munjal University, Flame University, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, RV University, Shiv Nadar University, Shoolini University, and many others in attendance, the career fair showcased a plethora of educational pathways and global opportunities. The event kicked off with an inaugural address by Dr Prem Kumar, Manager of BCM Schools.

BVM, Sector 39

Investiture ceremony of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, was held with the aim to equip the students with a sense of responsibility and duty. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the auspicious lamp followed by the soulful rendition of the school prayer. Members of the new students council took an oath and pledged to carry out the duties assigned to them with utmost sincerity and efficiency. Head boy Nitpreet Singh, head girl Lagan of Class XI and other members of the student council expressed their gratitude to the school for believing in them and also pledged to keep the school flag flying high.

Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Mangat-1

Block Level Talent Hunt Competition was successfully organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Mangat-1. Students from various high and senior secondary schools from Mangat-1 block showcased their talents in a range of activities including drawing, painting, dance, singing, poetry recitation, speech, clay-modelling and play. The competition saw enthusiastic participation and the first three position-holders in each activity were awarded certificates for their performance. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests — deputy DEO Jaswinder Singh, Guidance and Counselling District Coordinator Guriqbal Singh, and Guidance and Counselling Block Incharge Harinder Singh. Principal Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja extended a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to the dignitaries, and praised the impressive performances of all the participating students.

