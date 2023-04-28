Practical exams turn school labs into science exhibitions

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 27

Laboratories of schools in the region have turned into mini- science exhibitions due to the annual practical examinations being conducted by the Education Department. Students appearing in Class XII are showcasing working models and charts, promoting scientific awareness among other students and faculty members.

Since only examinees, teachers and facilitators are allowed to enter examination centres, some schools have chosen to retain the models so that other students can learn the principles of science by visiting the laboratories. The models and charts are based on various scientific principles such as the transformation and conservation of energy, photoelectric effects, electromagnetism, the greenhouse effect, inertia, centrifugal and centripetal force, magic of chemical properties of substances, states of matter, human evolution.

Gurmit Singh, convener of a project at a private aided school, has asked heads of various senior secondary schools in the locality to utilise the models to spread awareness about the applied aspects of various scientific principles. This approach aims to spread awareness among the masses, unlike traditional science fairs that incur high expenses in preparing models for presentations.

Parminder Kaur’s working model of Bhakra Dam is a great example of the success of the initiative, drawing attention to the elements of conservation of energy after being circulated on social media. Gurmit Singh also plans to hold a science fair soon, where students from all schools can illustrate their models, promoting a more comprehensive and practical understanding of science.