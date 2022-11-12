Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Now, NGOs can adopt patients

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, to support the nutritional, vocational, diagnostic and other needs of the tuberculosis patients, individuals, NGOs and institutions can now adopt TB patients.

In Ludhiana, 50 TB patients are being given nutritional support by the Aan Jal Sewa Society. Talks are on with other NGOs in this regard so that more and more patients are covered under this scheme.

The Central Government is also giving Rs 500 as social support fund every month for nutritional support but this proves inadequate and many times amount is transferred very late. The money is given under Nikshay Poshan Yojana and the amount is directly transferred into the beneficiary’s account.

A TB patient said that the amount earmarked for nutrition generally comes late. “Sometimes it comes at the end of the year. This initiative of the government will really help TB patients like me who are not in a financial condition to afford extra nutrition,” he said.

“Under this initiative, a facilitating mechanism is being implemented to enable the elected representatives, non-governmental organisations, individuals, institutions (both public and private) and partners to support efforts to end TB. Donors for this programme include co-operative societies, corporates, elected representatives, individuals, institutions, non-governmental organisations, political parties, citizens, and partners who can support by adopting blocks/ urban wards/districts for accelerating response against TB to complement government efforts as per the district-specific requirements in coordination with the district administration,” said District TB Officer Dr Ashish Chawla.