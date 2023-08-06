Prayer meet for Trident founder's mother today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 5

The Trident Group family will gather in Ludhiana on Sunday to pay rich tributes to Maya Devi, affectionately known as “beeji”, mother of Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta. She passed away in the early hours of July 25, at the age of 89, leaving behind a profound legacy.

The Trident organisation has a unique narrative — one that is interwoven with stories of individuals who have played a significant role in shaping its history. Unlike other corporations, Trident’s essence lies not only in its role as an organisation but in its soul, which is deep-rooted in the values and teachings of a remarkable mother. Beeji’s profound impact on her children and her community paved the way for Trident’s philosophy of “Opportunities Unlimited”.

Her influence was evident in the renowned Takshashila programme, an integral part of Trident’s journey. Takshashila, which stands for “earn, learn, and grow”, has touched the lives of over 20,000 families in its 20 years of operation.

With the renowned Takshashila programme, Trident has empowered thousands of individuals, offering them the chance to “earn, learn, and grow”, ultimately contributing to building a stronger nation.

The programme has not only empowered young individuals from humble backgrounds but has also contributed to building a stronger nation by offering hope and opportunities to the youth. “As we mourn the loss of beeji today, her spirit lives on in the countless lives she has touched through the Takshashila ecosystem,” Gupta recalls.