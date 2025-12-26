Prayers, carols, carnivals mark Christmas celebrations in Ludhiana

The festival of Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in the city. Christians were seen visiting leading churches in the city, offering prayers to Lord Jesus, Mother Mary, Joseph and angles. Carol singing was held at many places and the midnight services were held near the CMC and a good number of devotees attended the services.

The city was all decked up with lights and children looked too excited as Santa Clauses were seen roaming on roads, in markets and clubs, etc., where events were held to celebrate the occasion. Carol singing was held in churches and Christians held parties in traditional manner. Many churches had arranged for beautifully decorated cribs for baby Jesus. Bible readings and sermons were also held.

Sister Veena D’Souza , principal, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, said that the day holds great importance and most of the time was spent in prayers and visit to the church. “One feels good when guests come and meet and greet us on the occasion during the day. The day is about worship, prayers, joy, gratitude and sharing,” she said.

At the same time, Christmas carnivals were held at various places to celebrate the event. A carnival full of fun and games was held at the Sutlej Club. The general secretary of the club, Ashish Ahuja, said that the occasion was held for the members, their guests and many attractions were there to entertain them. Santa Clauses were there to distribute gifts, sweets to kids, who thoroughly enjoyed every bit of the carnival.

Many residents had kept small get-togethers at their places, with plum cakes and festive food being the attractions. The residents exchanged small token of gifts, sweets and spent time together. The shopping malls and leading markets presented perfect vibes for the occasion as these were decorated with Christmas trees, decorative hangings, Santa caps, bells etc.