Pre-primary admission in government schools ruffles anganwadi workers

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, March 16
The enrolment drive undertaken by the Education Department under the AAP regime has borne fruit as residents are coming in good numbers to get their wards admitted to government schools. In Ludhiana district, a total of 5,672 students have taken admission in the pre-primary wing in government schools, the highest in Punjab. At the same time, the step has certainly ‘ruined’ the anganwadi centres as the workers rue that no admissions are taking place and the state government was bent on shutting the anganwadi centres to promote pre-primary admissions in government schools.
As per data available with the Education Department, till March 10, a total of 5,672 students took admission in pre-primary classes of which 3,391 took admission in Nursery, 1,623 students in LKG while 658 students took admission in UKG classes. Compared to all other districts in Punjab, Ludhiana remains on top in enrolment in these classes.
District Education Officer (Elementary) Lalita Arora said it was extremely encouraging that people were showing so much of interest in government schools as the government is changing the model and a lot more facilities are being provided there.
But the increasing enrolment in pre-primary classes has certainly not gone down well with the anganwadi workers who feel ‘cheated’ at the hands of the state government. General secretary of Anganwadi Mulazim Union Punjab, Subhash Rani, said that till February, they were being misled by the state government.
Rani added, “When we went to gherao Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, we were told that the kids will be handed over to the anganwadi centres only and there will be no admission of kids in the 3-5 year age-group in government schools. But despite their promise, they are enrolling more students in government schools, in an attempt to sideline the anganwadi centres. anganwadi centres are crying for attention of the authorities. We are not able to pay the rent, meals of the kids is not timely, there are no toys to play with and the salaries of workers are not given on time.”
