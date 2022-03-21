Preacher booked for hurting religious feelings

Ludhiana: The district police registered a case against religious preacher Anirudh Acharya. Last year Anirudh had spoken against Maharishi Valmiki and termed him a dacoit. Anirudh’s video terming Maharishi Valmiki a dacoit had gone viral on social media last year and since then the Valmiki community had been fuming and demanding registration of a case against the religious leader. They had also held protests at some places in Ludhiana. The Police Division 1 on the complaint of Arjun on Saturday registered a case under Section 295 A of the IPC against the religious leader and launched further probe in the case. Anirudh is resident of Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.
