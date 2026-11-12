Angered by the poor civic conditions and alleged neglect of their locality, residents of Preet Nagar have decided to boycott Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola) in the 2027 Assembly elections, claiming that he has visited their area only twice during his nearly five-year tenure, both times to inaugurate development projects.

They alleged that despite repeated promises, they continue to struggle with damaged roads, poor drainage and dysfunctional street lights while no one bothered to address their grievances.

The resentment has intensified as roads dug up for laying sewerage pipelines nearly a year ago have still not been recarpeted. The sewerage project was inaugurated around 18 months ago, but the pipelines were laid much later. After waiting for months, residents witnessed another inauguration last week, this time for road recarpeting work.

The residents questioned why it took the authorities nearly a year to initiate the restoration of roads after the sewerage work. They alleged that development in the locality had remained limited to inauguration ceremonies while the actual work continued to move at a slow pace.

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The damaged roads have made commuting difficult, particularly for two-wheeler riders, schoolchildren and elderly residents. The situation becomes worse during rainfall when water accumulates on uneven stretches. Non-functional street lights have further added to the woes, leaving several roads poorly illuminated after sunset.

Jaswant Singh, a resident, said the area had been neglected despite repeated complaints.

“The sewerage pipes were laid around a year ago, but roads were never recarpeted. We have been facing problems since then. Now, the road work has been inaugurated again, just last week. The MLA has visited our area only twice in five years and both times he came for inaugurations. Nobody comes to check our problems. We have decided to boycott him in the coming elections,” he said.

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SAD councillor from Ward 20, Kamal Arora, also accused the MLA of obstructing development works in the area.

“I have been highlighting problems of my ward to MLA Daljit Singh Grewal, but he do not let officials do any work in my area. I have repeatedly been asking the officials to complete pending works,” Arora said.

Another resident, Mohinder Kaur, said she had suffered a serious injury after falling on a damaged road. She said the condition of streets had made even walking difficult, particularly for elderly people and women.

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Residents said the locality had become so neglected that even their relatives and friends hesitate to visit their homes due to damaged roads and poor civic infrastructure.

They demanded completion of road recarpeting work, repair of street lights and improvement of the drainage system. They said inaugurating projects would serve little purpose unless the work was completed within a fixed time frame. Despite repeated attempts, Superintending Engineer Ranjit Singh was not available for comments.

The MLA, Daljit Singh Grewal, said: “The road restoration work will start in a day or two and earlier, sewerage pipelines were laid due to which roads have been dug up. I have recently inaugurated the road recarpeting work in Preet Nagar.”