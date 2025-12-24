DT
Home / Ludhiana / Pregnant woman dies after ‘torture’ by spouse

Pregnant woman dies after ‘torture’ by spouse

Case of culpable homicide filed against suspect

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
At Raj Colony of the Lohara area here, a pregnant woman died after allegedly being severely tortured by her husband. Following a complaint from family members of the deceased, Pushpa, the Daba police registered a case of culpable homicide against her husband, Ajay.

The family said Pushpa was eight months pregnant.

Daba Station House Officer (SHO) inspector Kulwant Kaur stated that the police arrested the suspect, Ajay Kumar, during investigation.

She said the deceased’s family informed the police control room that their daughter Pushpa Devi and her husband Ajay used to engage in disputes. The suspect, who works as a temporary employee with the Municipal Corporation, often indulged in domestic conflicts.

The victim’s family members alleged that a fight broke out between the couple on Monday night as well, and their pregnant daughter died following the torture by her husband. When the Daba police received information about the incident, ASI Surinder Singh reached the scene, took custody of the body and sent the same to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Sources indicate that when the police rounded up the suspect for questioning, he claimed that Pushpa died due to an illness. A team of doctors at the Civil Hospital would conduct the post-mortem examination on Wednesday morning.

The SHO said based on the family’s complaint, the police registered a case against Ajay under sections pertaining to culpable homicide. Further investigation would proceed following the arrival of post-mortem report and subsequent inquiries.

