Pregnant woman ends life; husband, in-laws booked

Ludhiana, February 25
A 26-year-old woman, Satjit Kaur, committed suicide due to the alleged dowry harassment by her in-laws at Khera village. The woman was two-month pregnant.
The city police registered a dowry death case under Section 304-B of the IPC against the deceased’s husband, Narinder Singh, mother-in-law Surjit Kaur and father-in-law Dharamjit Kaur.
The deceased’s brother Amandeep Singh complained to the police that his sister got married to Narinder in 2020. A few months after marriage, her in-laws started mentally and physically torturing his sister for the want of more dowry.
“At the time of my sister’s marriage, we gave enough dowry. Even a Swift Dzire car was also given but her in-laws’ hunger for dowry continued to rise. The torture of my sister increased when she gave birth to a daughter as her in-laws wanted a boy child,” revealed the deceased’s brother.
He said now his sister was two-month pregnant but her in-laws continued to torture her for dowry. On Thursday the in-laws called and informed that Satjit had committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. All family members immediately reached the spot and found Satjit lying dead.
The deceased’s brother alleged that his sister was first killed by her in-laws and then they gave it a shape of suicide.
Investigating officer SI Sukhjit Singh said raids are on to arrest the accused. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...