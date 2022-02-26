Pregnant woman ends life; husband, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

A 26-year-old woman, Satjit Kaur, committed suicide due to the alleged dowry harassment by her in-laws at Khera village. The woman was two-month pregnant.

The city police registered a dowry death case under Section 304-B of the IPC against the deceased’s husband, Narinder Singh, mother-in-law Surjit Kaur and father-in-law Dharamjit Kaur.

The deceased’s brother Amandeep Singh complained to the police that his sister got married to Narinder in 2020. A few months after marriage, her in-laws started mentally and physically torturing his sister for the want of more dowry.

“At the time of my sister’s marriage, we gave enough dowry. Even a Swift Dzire car was also given but her in-laws’ hunger for dowry continued to rise. The torture of my sister increased when she gave birth to a daughter as her in-laws wanted a boy child,” revealed the deceased’s brother.

He said now his sister was two-month pregnant but her in-laws continued to torture her for dowry. On Thursday the in-laws called and informed that Satjit had committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. All family members immediately reached the spot and found Satjit lying dead.

The deceased’s brother alleged that his sister was first killed by her in-laws and then they gave it a shape of suicide.

Investigating officer SI Sukhjit Singh said raids are on to arrest the accused. —