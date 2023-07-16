Premium birthing centre launched in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, July 15
Cloudnine, a leading centre for maternal, child and fertility care, has inaugurated a unit in Ludhiana. This is the group’s first dedicated boutique women and childcare centre in Punjab.
Speaking at the inauguration, Cloudnine’s Dr Pawan Kumar said, “Ludhiana is our first footprint in the Punjab region and we aim to densify in the region with our premium birthing services. We strongly believe that every expecting couple has the right to choose how they would give birth to their baby in a safe, protected, loving and empowering environment.”
