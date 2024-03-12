Preparations in full swing for PAU Kisan Mela on March 14,15

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Preparations are in full swing at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the successful conduct of the Kisan Mela, slated to be held here on March 14-15 here.

To be organised on the theme ‘Kheti Naal Sahaaik Dhanda, Parivaar Sukhi Munafa Changa’, the mela will endorse the ‘prosperous family life’ through the adoption of a mix of agriculture and allied occupations, leading to substantial benefits socially as well as economically.

Calling upon the agricultural community to make the mela a success, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, said that farmers’ whole-hearted participation fuelled PAU to invest its dedication and energy in devising the Research, Extension and Teaching (RTE) programmes and come up with the best crop varieties and technology for their socio-economic amelioration. The assiduous Punjab farmers had weathered the tempest with great dignity during the Partition, he said, adding that the PAU has, likewise, rendered undying support to the rural community till date.

Dr MS Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, said nearly 300 stalls will be put up on the university campus by the scientists of various departments of PAU, agro-machinery manufacturers, publishing houses, food entrepreneurs, self-help groups, etc. At these stalls, farmers will be apprised of new crop varieties and agri-technologies, promote value addition and agro-processing, advocate farm mechanisation, provide quality food products and farm literature as well as hand woven clothes and other household items at nominal prices.

