Preparations in full swing for Saras Mela

Ludhiana, October 25

Preparations are on in full swing for the upcoming regional Saras Mela, scheduled to take place at the Punjab Agriculture University’s mela ground from October 27 to November 5.

The event being organised by the district administration will see participation of artisans, traders and skilled workers from 20 states. Administration officials have confirmed that they had made arrangements to provide participants with free food, accommodation and stalls.

ADC (Urban Development) Rupinder Pal Singh said the city was gearing up to host a grand gathering of artists and professionals from across the country, representing 20 states. Ludhiana would be the venue for the third mega event, where participants belonging to different states would showcase their cultural heritage and traditions to the public during the 10-day period. It will be open from 10 am to 10 pm.

The event will kick off with a poetry recitation session led by Padma Shree awardee poet Surjit Patar, followed by participation from renowned poet Prof Gurbhajan Gill. Celebrated stars from the world of music and singing will grace the event with their melodious performances.

Various committees have been established to oversee different aspects of the event, including site planning, security, stage set up, traffic and parking management, healthcare services, hospitality, announcers, fire brigade services, public relations, cultural performances, welcome arrangements, coordination, IT support, advertising, complaint handling, restroom facilities, water and sanitation,

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said the prominent event was again being hosted in Ludhiana. It’s third time that the district is hosting the event. Previously, the event took place in 2012 and 2017, and now, the district is set to witness the mega fair once more. She emphasised that the administration was committed to ensuring the event’s resounding success.

