Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School organised a presentation on wildlife conservation, the theme of which was, “Speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.” Students of Class V depicted the theme in their class presentation. They raised slogans for protecting wildlife and everyone pledged to raise their voice against the cruelty to animals. School principal Manisha Gangwar encouraged students to be kind towards animals and to understand their social responsibility towards wildlife conservation.

Pupils bring laurels in quiz competition

The school team of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, comprising three students, Rishi Malhotra (Class XII), Vamika Jain (Class XI) and Madhav Gupta (Class X), brought laurels to the school by winning first prize in LSSC Quiz 2022. The competition was hosted by BCM School, Basant Avenue, in which six teams from various schools had participated. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated the students.

seminar on road safety held

A seminar on awareness about road safety was organised at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar. The resource persons for the seminar were Manmeet Singh (district resource person), Harminder Singh Rommy (coordinator, DEO office) and Pankaj (Honda Company). The speakers apprised the students about road safety rules and various signs and symbols put up on the roads for the safety of everyone. Some videos were also shown to students to make them aware about the disastrous effects of road accidents. Principal JK Sidhu thanked the resource persons for their time and exhorted students to follow their advice in letter and spirit.

Solo Sufi song competition ORGANISED

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, held a solo Sufi song competition on Tuesday. Paramjit Kaur, the director of Arya Samaj Group of Schools was the chief guest on the occasion. School principal Anuja Kaushal welcomed the participants. The competition was judged by a panel of experts, which included Dr Savita Uppal, principal (retd), Arya College, Ludhiana, and Dr Reema Sharma, assistant professor, Department of Music (Vocal), Khalsa College For Women, Ludhiana. The winners were awarded with certificates and trophies. The first position was bagged by Agam Jain of BCM School, Sector 32, Dikshit Khurana of Jesus Sacred Heart School stood second and Hardik Rawat of BVM Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar bagged the third position.

SCD students bag university positions

Students of Post Graduate Department of Economics, SCD Government College, Ludhiana, excelled in MA-II (Semester IV) results declared by Panjab University, Chandigarh. "The students have grabbed seven out of first ten positions in Masters of Economics examination. Shilpa Jain bagged 1st position (91.8 per cent), Srishti Dhand 5th (90.18 per cent), Apoorva Rana 6th (90 per cent), Aasma Diwan 7th (89.93 per cent), Ridhi 9th (89.5 per cent), Sania Bhardwaj and Meet Sirjana 10th positions in the university", college principal Pardeep Singh Walia said. The principal congratulated the meritorious students also recognised the contribution of their teachers.

Session on ‘Joys of parenting’ held

A session on ‘Joys of parenting’ was organised at Ryan International School, in Little Tots Playway School (Mohar Singh Nagar) to inculcate effective parenting in young parents. The session was conducted by resource person Rishabh Gambhir in which he provided solutions to day to day problems faced by parents in raising their children. The session received positive feedback from the audience.

GS Memorial Inter-school Kids Festival

Students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, came out with flying colours in the cluster show during the GS Memorial Inter-school Kids Festival. Avneet Kaur Gill and Rakshender, both students of Class IX succeeded in winning the first position. They were given the first prize from a total of 17 teams from various schools. School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated the winners.

Kankika bags first position in university

Kanika, a student of M Com (second semester) of Lajpat Rai DAV College, Jagraon, bagged the first position in university examinations. Principal Anuj Kumar Sharma said, “Kanika Sood stood first in the university by scoring 91.79 per cent marks.” He congratulated the student and professors from the Commerce Department for their guidance.