President Murmu congratulates junior men’s, women’s hockey teams on Asia Cup triumphs

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated India’s Junior Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams for their outstanding victories at the Asia Cup, praising their dedication, discipline and teamwork.

“Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams on their outstanding victories in the Asia Cup. Their dedication, discipline and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation. It is heartening to see young players setting inspiring examples of channeling positive energy for excellence. My best wishes to all the young players for continued success in the future,” the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

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Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams on their outstanding victories in the Asia Cup. Their dedication, discipline and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation. It is heartening to see young players setting inspiring examples of… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 14, 2026

The Indian Junior Women’s Team have been crowned champions of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 after edging past hosts China 1-0 in a closely fought final on Sunday. Sanika Chandrakant Mane’s 17th-minute strike proved enough for the defending champions to retain their continental crown and complete a hat-trick of Women’s Junior Asia Cup titles. The triumph also secured India’s qualification for the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

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In recognition of the achievement, Hockey India announced prize money of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team were crowned champions of the 2026 Men’s Junior Asia Cup after defeating Korea 4-1 in the Gold Medal match in Moqi, China, on Sunday. The victory saw India successfully defend the title and lift the continental crown for a record sixth time.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Team India for winning the junior women's Asia Cup title. Posting on X, PM Modi wrote, "A proud moment for Indian hockey! Congratulations to our Junior Women’s Hockey Team on retaining the Asia Cup with a superb unbeaten campaign. Their success reflects the talent and determination of the players. Best wishes to the entire team!"

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded both teams for their achievements and described the victories as a reflection of India’s growing dominance in Asian hockey.

"Total dominance in Asian hockey! Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Men and Junior Women for their phenomenal title victories at the AHF Junior Asia Cup," Mandaviya said in a post on X.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the junior women’s hockey team for securing their third consecutive AHF Junior Asia Cup title.

"A historic hat-trick! Heartiest congratulations to our Junior Women’s Hockey Team on winning their third consecutive AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 title. The nation takes immense pride in the sheer grit, discipline, and dominance displayed by our daughters. Best wishes to the entire team for the FIH Junior World Cup ahead," Goyal said on X. (ANI)

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