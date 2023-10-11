Press reporter nabbed while taking Rs 1L bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Anil Vij, a reporter of a local newspaper being published from Ludhiana, for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A spokesperson of the state VB said the accused reporter has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Surinder Arora, a resident of Rishi Balamik Nagar, Ludhiana.

He added that the said complainant has approached the VB and alleged the reporter has demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in lieu of not demolishing a pucca way leading to his house constructed on his agricultural land. The complainant further informed that the accused reporter has demanded Rs 1 lakh for SDO, GLADA, and Rs 1 lakh for a Junior Engineer, GLADA, and Rs 1 lakh for himself.

Thereafter, the VB team recorded the statement of the complainant and laid a trap in which the reporter was arrested red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the reporter.

#Anil Vij #Punjab Vigilance Bureau