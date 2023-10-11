Press reporter nabbed while taking Rs 1L bribe

Ludhiana, October 10
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Anil Vij, a reporter of a local newspaper being published from Ludhiana, for allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh. A spokesperson of the state VB said the accused reporter has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Surinder Arora, a resident of Rishi Balamik Nagar, Ludhiana.
He added that the said complainant has approached the VB and alleged the reporter has demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh in lieu of not demolishing a pucca way leading to his house constructed on his agricultural land. The complainant further informed that the accused reporter has demanded Rs 1 lakh for SDO, GLADA, and Rs 1 lakh for a Junior Engineer, GLADA, and Rs 1 lakh for himself.
Thereafter, the VB team recorded the statement of the complainant and laid a trap in which the reporter was arrested red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the reporter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India with Israel in difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu briefs him on conflict
Says Delhi ‘strongly, unequivocally’ condemns terrorism in a...