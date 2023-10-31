Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

After finishing the third phase of Buddha Dariya Padyatra, members of the Public Action Committee (for Mattewara Forest, Sutlej and Buddha Dariya) wrote to the government to take requisite measures to make water bodies pollution-free and prevent dumping of effluents into the nullah.

While addressing mediapersons at Ramgarhia Girls College on Monday, Ludhiana, Col CM Lakhanpal (retd) of the PAC said they found the constant discharge of untreated water directly and indirectly into the Buddha Dariya by all CETPs during the padyatra. He said there was no check on constant discharge of polluted industrial water into sewer lines by maximum units, including those having their own CETPs.

He said: “Dairies located in the city and Tajpur and Haibowal are causing pollution directly and indirectly through sewer lines. Also, pollution caused by around seven open drains in the Buddha Dariya is being ignored.”

Meanwhile, PAC members recommended the government to consider and implement the system of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) strictly. The treated water must be used within the industrial clusters for construction, maintenance of green belts, fire-fighting purposes, etc.

The PAC members said the dariya should be made concrete with an effective flood management system and development of green belts astride as part of the beautification and construction of roads. “No polluted water should be discharged into it. All drains or pipelines must be plugged. Culprits should be liable to face strict punishment,” they said.

The PAC also demanded a chemical audit of all sewerage outlets of all industries, whether situated in the MC limits, should be done at the earliest. They said polluting units must be shifted from mixed land used areas on a priority basis.

“All encroachments should be removed without fear or favour. The fencing along the dariya should be completed and the already fitted fencing should be strengthened and made silt-proof,” they said.

