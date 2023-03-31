Prices of essential drugs to be hiked from April 1

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 30

Prices of essential drugs are set to increase from April 1, burning a massive hole in the common man’s pocket. The rates of essential medicines, including painkillers, antibiotics and anti-infectives, are set to go up by at least 12 per cent. Those on regular medicines will be the ones affected the most.

The prices of scheduled drugs, which are controlled by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), are set to increase.

“The government should not increase the price of essential medicines. The rate of inflation is going up, making it difficult for people to make both ends meet. Life is becoming difficult as first, the prices of LPG cylinder were increased, then petrol and now medicines will also become costlier,” said Monika Khurana, a homemaker.

Amandeep Singh, who runs a medical store, said the increase in prices will change the way people buy medicines.

“This is the second year that the prices of scheduled drugs will be higher than those of non-scheduled ones. Earlier, people used to keep essential drugs like painkillers in stock so that they have these medicines at home during the hour of need but now, with prices going up, people will start buying them only when required. People who take more medicines will be hit hard after the price rise,” he said.

Whether the increase in prices will lead to a rise in demand for generic medicines remains a question to be answered and those from the field have varied views on this.

“Only those belonging to the lower middle class or rural belts ask for cheap variants of the medicines prescribed by doctors. Those belonging to urban areas or upper classes go with whatever is prescribed by the doctor and never ask for substitutes. The price of the medicine does not influence their choice,” said a retail chemist from Pindi Street of Ludhiana.

A retired professor, Dr Ashok, said the prices of medicines should not be increased in the first place and, if that happens, people should have the choice of generic medicines. “In their prescriptions, doctors should write the name of the salt and not the brand name under which the salt is manufactured and marketed. Patients would be able to get lifesaving drugs at cheaper rates if doctors followed this simple practise,” he said.

