Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Ludhiana, March 16

The Dugri police yesterday registered a case against a temple priest on the charge of sexually exploiting a 12-year-old girl. He has been identified as Rama Kant of Punjabi Bagh, Dugri.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on March 15 when her daughter was returning home from school, the suspect stopped her outside a temple. He took her inside the temple on the pretext of applying tilak on her forehead.

She said while applying tilak, the priest hugged the girl and started touching her body parts. Her daughter raised the alarm and managed to flee the spot. “As my daughter informed me about the sexual exploitation, we lodged a police complaint and got registered a case against the priest, “ the complainant said.

Investigating officer Inspector Madhu Bala said after registering a case, further probe was launched in the case.