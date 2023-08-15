Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 14

The district has topped the state in primary and pre-primary enrolments this academic session, while it has secured the fourth rank in upper primary admissions, the government has confirmed.

The number of students increased by 13-15 per cent in the primary and pre-primary classes, the maximum rise across the state. The upper primary enrolments went up by 3 per cent, officials said.

It’s a big feat. At least 16 schools of eminence have been opened, which will further boost education Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Talking to The Tribune, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said as many as 44,439 students were enrolled in pre-primary classes in district’s government schools this session as compared to 38,699 in the last session; 1,38,401 in the primary segment against 1,22,756 last year, and 1,52,667 in the upper primary wing as compared to 1,49,086 in the previous session.

She said admissions in pre-primary classes this year were 15 per cent higher, while primary admissions increased by 13 per cent and that of upper primary went up by 3 per cent.

With this, Ludhiana secured the first rank in the state in the pre-primary and primary enrolments, while in the upper primary segment, the district was ranked fourth. Malik, who reviewed the working of the school education department in the district recently, said as many as 16 schools of eminence (SOEs) were established in Ludhiana.

These included Government Senior Secondary School at Sahnewal, Indrapuri, Bharat Nagar and Jwahar Nagar; GMSSS at Model Town, Samrala, Gill and Baddowal; GMSSS in Miller Ganj, Division No 3, Mundian Kalan, Sahnewal and Jagraon; and GGSSS at Khanna, Dadhadur, and Doraha.

She was apprised by district education officers that various activities had been introduced in the SOEs, which mainly included clubs for promoting English language, digital study using projectors, e-libraries, excursions, uniform grant of Rs 4,000 per student, transport allowance of Rs 1,200 per student, campus manager for all non-teaching assignments, focus on science and mathematics, summer camps, morning assemblies, smart playgrounds, scholarships, educational parks, smart classrooms and business clubs.

To train teachers and make them adapt advanced teaching skills, four principals from government schools in the district were recently sent to Singapore. The DC was informed that 11 district government school students secured merit positions in Class XII exams this year, five in Class X and 10 in Class VIII board exams.

As many as 326 government schools in Ludhiana had rooftop solar panels on the premises. The process to install solar panels at 15 more schools was in progress.