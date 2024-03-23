Primary school teachers await salaries

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, March 22
About 2,000-2,500 teachers teaching in primary schools in the district are yet to receive salaries for the month of February. Owing to the mismanagement on part of the government, despite repeated attempts the budget of certain blocks in the district could not be passed.
Talking to The Tribune, Senior Vice-President of the district unit of Democratic Teachers Front Devinder Singh Sidhu said it was a sorry state of affairs in Punjab as thousands of primary school teachers have not received their salary for the month of February, even though 22 days of March had also passed.
“There are blocks, including Ludhiana 1 and 2, Jagraon, Khanna 2, Doraha, Samrala and Raikot, where teachers of primary schools have not been paid their salaries. The government releases the salaries where the budgets are less, but where the budget is in crores, the salaries are held back. We are meeting the department officials, but they have also expressed helplessness on the issue as salaries are to be released by the government,” said Singh.
Daljit Singh Samrala, the district president said the teachers are facing problems as they have to deposit their taxes. “The financial year is coming to an end and depositing tax will be an issue. The government knows that the salaries are to be released, then why can’t it streamline the process and why should the employees suffer because of the government’s mismanagement?” asked Samrala.
“A delegation has gone to Chandigarh to tell the authorities to release the salaries. In high or secondary schools, it is not a problem as the salaries are not huge. But as the strength of teachers in primary schools is much more, so are the salaries. Due to financial constraints, the salaries are held back,” rued another primary school teacher.
