 Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Prime commercial land worth Rs 30-cr freed from encroachment

Real estate developers evicted from three-kanal village common land; 1,055 acres freed so far

An anti-encroachment drive underway at Balloke village. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 16

Continuing its drive against the encroachers and land sharks, the Rural Development and Panchayats department has freed another chunk of village common land from the illegal possession of the encroachers in Ludhiana.

This time, a 3-kanal prime commercial land, worth almost Rs 30-crore, has been freed of encroachment at Balloke village in the district.

With this, the department has freed over 1,055 acres of village common land of the illegal occupations in different parts of Ludhiana during the past 19 months, officials have said.

While the possession of freed land worth minimum Rs 300 crore has been handed back to the concerned village panchayats, warrants have been issued to 142 land sharks to vacate another 473 acres of government land still under encroachments across the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, the department has confirmed.

Besides, almost 4,100-acres of village common lands were still under illegal occupations in Ludhiana, the proceedings to vacate which have also been initiated.

Sharing details, the District Development and Panchayats Officer (DDPO), Navdeep Kaur, told The Tribune, here on Saturday that the department has intensified the special drive against the encroachments launched last year and a zero tolerance policy was being adopted towards illegal occupation of government land in the district.

“Following the directions of the state government, we have been able to free over 25 per cent of the total encroached land in the district during the past 19 months while the remaining 75 per cent of the illegal occupations identified on the government lands will be removed in the coming days,” she said, while adding that several chunks of freed land had been under illegal occupation for decades.

Navdeep, who led the operation, said this commercial chunk of commercial land, the market value of which was estimated not less than Rs 10 crore per kanal, had been encroached upon by some real estate developers, who were carving out illegal housing projects on the village common land.

The Rural Development and Panchayats Minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, handed over the possession of freed land to Balloke village panchayat in the district.

In this case, the Joint Commissioner Development had decided the case in favour of the village panchayat and had ordered the removal of illegal occupation by at least three land sharks in order to restore the possession of land to the village panchayat.

She disclosed the biggest chunks of 215 acres each of village common land had been freed in Ludhiana-2 and Sidhwan Bet blocks followed by 105 acres in Khanna.

Among other blocks, more than 101 acres of government land was vacated in Ludhiana-1 block, over 65 acres in Raikot, 55 acres in Maloud, 46 acres in Sudhar, 74 acres in Pakhowal, 22 acres in Doraha, 49 acres in Jagraon, 35 acres in Machhiwara, 34 acres in Samrala and more than 49 acres of village common land was freed of encroachment in Dehlon block in this district.

“We have adopted a zero tolerance policy against encroachments on village common lands and are committed to vacate each and every inch of government land of illegal occupations,” said Punjab Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.


