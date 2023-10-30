Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 29

The Ahmedgarh City police have booked two persons for allegedly duping a Maholi Kalan family of Rs 12.70 lakh on the pretext of depositing its loans and forging documents in lieu of receipts and certificates supposed to be issued by the lending bank and the revenue authorities.

The prime suspect, identified as Kiranjit Singh, a resident of Maholi Kalan, was arrested while he was trying to leave the area on Saturday night. His accomplice, Yadwinder Singh of Butahri village, is still at large.

On the basis of an inquiry conducted under the supervision of Malerkotla SSP Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, a case was registered against the suspects under Sections 419, 420, 466, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC on Saturday.

A perusal of an FIR registered at the Ahmedgarh City police station revealed that Gurpreet Singh of Maholi Kalan has lodged a complaint against the suspects at the Malerkotla SSP office on April 10, 2023, accusing them of duping his family of Rs 12.70 lakh by usurping the amount that was to be deposited in the cash credit limit account at the local branch of Union Bank of India on May 11, 2021.

“The suspects helped my grandfather Sadhu Singh avail a loan of Rs 14 lakh from Union Bank of India. Due to some reasons, our family could not repay the loan on time. Threatening my grandfather of auctioning our land by the bank, the duo asked him to deposit Rs 12.70 lakh as one-time settlement. However, instead of depositing the amount in our account, they usurped it and gave us fake receipts and certificates regarding the removal of lien on the land,” said Gurpreet, adding that the family came to know about the fraud when bank staff told them that no amount had been deposited in the account.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects deposited an amount of Rs 2,000 in the account and forged the receipt to show the payment of Rs 6 lakh.

Sukhwinder Singh, SHO City, said Kiranjit was arrested on Saturday evening, while raids were being conducted at the possible hideouts of Yadwinder.

