Principal gets floral welcome

Ludhiana: The principal of BCM School, Dugri, Dr Vandna Shahi, returned from Delhi on Wednesday after receiving National Award for her in the field of education from President Draupadi Murmu. The students and teachers gave her a floral welcome when she reached the central ground with celebratory dhol playing. A dance was also performed by the school troupe. Dr Shahi thanked the students, parents, management and teachers and dedicated the award to the whole team.

Calligraphy competition

International Public Senior Secondary School, Sandhu Nagar, Ludhiana and International Public School, Shubham Enclave, Churpur Road organised a calligraphy competition for students. The winners were given prizes. On the occasion, the Director of the school, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, and Principal Suman Arora said such kind of competitions were the need of the hour as they help develop motor skills and memory retention. They also motivated the students to participate more in such competitions to build their confidence. The winners of the competition include Hargun, Vani, Yogesh and Rajveer, and Yashvi Sharma who were given the first, second, third and consolation prizes respectively. Yogesh and Rajveer both received the third prize.

College gets NAAC accreditation

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana received a certificate of NAAC accreditation with ‘A’ Grade, the college authorities said. The President of the College, Komal Jain, and the members of the management committee congratulated Principal Sandeep Kumar and faculty members for the accreditation. The management appreciated the immense work done by the college faculty and also recognized the dedication of the Principal towards the institute.

Placement drive organised

Career guidance and placement cell of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, organised a campus placement drive for the passed out students of B Com and BBA. A company conducted preliminary tests and interviews for shortlisting the students. A total of 25 students participated in the drive. Principal Dr Vishal Kumar welcomed the company. He motivated the students and wished them luck.

Students visit radio station

With an objective to give practical knowledge and exposure to students, BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised a field visit to Mirchi 98.3 FM radio station where the students were welcomed by the programming head Kanwarpreet Singh and the whole Mirchi team. He briefed them about the working of a radio station. The students were also made familiar with the usage of technical equipments like consoles and microphones. RJ Heena and RJ Bani interacted with the students and explained the job profile of an RJ. TNS