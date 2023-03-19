 Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief : The Tribune India

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Councillors and AAP leaders led by MLA Jaswant Gajjanmajra after passing a no-trust vote against Vikas Tandon. file photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 18

The Local Bodies Department of the Punjab Government has proposed to remove Vikas Tandon from the post of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council president.

However, final action under Section 22 of the Punjab Municipal Act will be taken after considering the explanation expected to be given by Tandon in response to a notice issued by Principal Secretary Vivek Partap Singh.

Tandon has been asked to submit his reply within 21 days of issuance of the notice.

A no-trust motion against the then civic body president Vikas Tandon was passed with an absolute majority in a meeting held for the purpose on February 16, in which 12 members of the council had voted in favour of the motion.

“A no-trust motion against you was passed with an absolute majority when 12 (11 councillors plus legislator as an associate member) out of 15 present in the meeting voted against you according to resolution 124, dated February 16,” read a paragraph of the notice, which was issued to Tandon on Wednesday.

Tandon has been informed that it would be construed that he has nothing to say in case his reply is not received within 21 days.

The state government had initiated the process to remove Tandon from the post of president of the council on the basis of the outcome of a meeting held under the supervision of SDM Harbans Singh on February 16.

In case the department finds no reason to agree with the arguments put forth by Tandon, the Principal Secretary will order his removal from the office in due course of time.

Tandon was elected the president of the municipal council unanimously with the intervention of the then MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman during the rule of the Congress-led government two years ago.

Things went smoothly for some months after which a majority of councillors started feeling ignored and felt that their suggestions regarding the development of the town were not being taken seriously.

About two months ago, 10 councillors approached MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra (who is also an associate member of the council), seeking support to facilitate a change of guards at the council.

In the no-trust vote, only three members voted against the notion and it was decided to remove Tandon from his post with an absolute majority.

